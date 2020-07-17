PSG is played again in a friendly match

Before the modest Belgian team in Waasland-Beveren and after a meeting that lasted for 2 hours, PSG signed a great success (7-0).

Icardi had to take his illness patiently

Six days after suffocating Le Havre in their first preparatory match (9-0), PSG signed an almost equally impressive victory against the Belgians in Waasland-Beveren. A success with 7 goals behind at the Parc des Princes and in front of a small group of supporters. Thomas Tuchel and his men used a certain match format, with four cards in 30 minutes of play, to unwind, gain confidence and also give everyone playing time. Whether they are regular referees, substitutes or even reservists. Here are the main lessons from this second trip to Paris.

In contrast to Le Havre, it is with very competitive eleven that the Parisians came to this meeting. But while they largely dominated the debates, they struggled to be at the forefront of clinical practice and lacked several clear opportunities. This is the case with Mauro Icardi, who missed several attempts and only made the difference on a penalty that was played in two stages with Neymar (47th). So brilliant last weekend, Kylian Mbappé had to wait for his last minutes on the pitch to register his name on the bulletin board (60th). And that was the only goal in a Parisian holder’s game, as there were two penalties and a “csc” during the first hour of the game.

Neymar did the show

The Brazilian punished and offered two assists to his partners, but we will remember from his performance that he has already found all his fashions. Including the one that consists of provoking their opponents with a few drives. However, it was not nasty, and the context was appropriate. This is proof that the Brazilian is already very confident and looks forward to discovering it with more marked opposition.

A Friday night that we like them and that has made it possible to play time for all players.#PSGWBE pic.twitter.com/d9QK64gowT – Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) July 17, 2020

Choupo-Moting candy

Neymar made some superfluous gestures, and the same cannot be said of the Cameroonian Eric Maxime Choupo-Moting. Often mocked for his lack of skill in front of goal, the Cameroonian this time by scoring two fantastic goals. First, it made the difference in a strike throughout the window after opening the way to the goal thanks to excellent control and a silky smooth contact to eliminate two defenders. Then he placed a volley which, somewhat deflected, ended at the bottom. Two victorious gestures in just one minute. What to nail the bill to those who believe there is a surplus in this Parisian workforce. Choupo-Moting can still provide invaluable services to the French champions before they spin under other skies.

First for Mbé Soh and Ruiz

The last card in this part allowed to see many workplaces in Paris. Young Kay’s Ruiz took the opportunity to take his first steps with the first team. The 17-year-old midfielder did quite well, especially since he sat in the best predispositions of his teammates. At the end of the match, he even tried a strike in the direction of the goals, which unfortunately ended up above. Defender Loic Mbé Soh also presented. Opportunistically, he could even score his first goal with the first team. Even if this is just a friendly, it’s not trivial. Also note performances by Arnaud Kalimuendo and Timothée Pembele. All these beautiful people can perhaps measure themselves more in the next match against Celtic.