Real – Ballon d’Or for Benzema or Ramos? Perez sliced

The golden ball seems to be reserved for Real Madrid, seems reserved for Karim Benzema, who received the president’s support from Florentino Perez.

Cristiano cheated by Perez 2018?

At each Ballon d’Or, the same circus on the Madrid side. In Cristiano Ronaldo’s time, there was no debate: the Portuguese, given his exceptional statistics, were logically the house candidate. Then it was Luka Modric 2018, marked despite the fantastic year Raphaël Varane …

In 2018, Cristiano believes he deserved to win the Ballon d’Or for the Champions League with Real, but the Portuguese has long opposed President Florentino Perez, who he considers guilty of lobbying for being chosen “his” player, Modric.

Does the President of Madrid have real power to influence voters? Undoubtedly. But one thing is certain: within the club, he is the sole decision-maker. And if he chooses one day to highlight Nacho or Mariano Diaz, no one will find anything wrong.

“I have not seen any player better than him this season”

For this season, punctured on Thursday with the La Liga title, two candidates stand out: Karim Benzema, author of 21 league goals, and Sergio Ramos, la roc de la Defense, also author of 10 goals in the Spanish elite. And Perez has decided!

“Benzema should be the Ballon d’Or. I have not seen any player better than him this season, the same for last season or last season. (…) He was the most criticized player in the world but he is the best in “Football service is a middle ground that looks more like Zinedine Zidane than Ronaldo”said the president to the media yesterday. A nice tribute from Perez, which would allow Benzema to scrape some places in the ranking.