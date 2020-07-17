Real Madrid, Zidane believes that La Liga is more important than C1

For Zizou, winning La Liga is more important than winning C1 for Real Madrid.

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane could not contain his joy when the Merengues wore their first La Liga title since 2017, with a 2-1 victory over Villarreal.

Two goals from Karim Benzema secured the title for Zidane and his men, while ten consecutive victories in La Liga after the restart of the season allowed them to dominate their rivals Barcelona.

Zidane won a championship when he first appeared on the bench at the Santiago Bernabeu, along with three Champions League titles, but the Frenchman said success was the most important thing.

“I have no words for the feeling I have right now. The players were incredible,” he said in remarks forwarded by Marca at the end of the match.

“We are the best because we have won the most points. It was one of the best days I have ever had as a professional. We’ve had success in the Champions League before, but La Liga makes me happier because it’s our home. “