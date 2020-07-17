recurrence of coronavirus during the summer holidays

For several weeks, many countries have feared the arrival of a second wave in the Covid-19 epidemic. To avoid this scenario, some states have tightened their measures against coronavirus. A situation that is hardly compatible with the summer, as shown by the Dutch cartoonist Tjeerd Royaards from Cartooning for Peace.

When the third weekend of the summer holidays begins, outbreaks of new cases of coronavirus occur around the world. India thus crossed the milestone of one million declared cases on Friday, July 17, the United States reached a new record of contamination and clusters were recently identified in France, especially in Mayenne and Nouvelle-Aquitaine.

To counteract this expansion of the epidemic and avoid a second wave, some states are implementing new local containment measures, such as in some parts of Catalonia, Algeria or Portugal.

Wearing a mask is no longer just encouraged, but it is sometimes introduced. From Monday 20 July, it will be mandatory in France in closed facilities open to the public, in particular shops. A measure already applied in Belgium, where a worm carrier has been mandatory since 11 July for anyone under the age of 12 in closed public places. This will also be the case in all UK stores from 24 July.

In all cases, this period of reflection also marks the summer weekend, as the cartoonists for Cartooning for Peace point out.. “Relaxation and carelessness, which are characteristic of holidays, will be somewhat weakened by the barrier measures and the social distance that we will have to maintain, if we do not want to be overwhelmed by a second wave back to school,” they write.

The international network of dedicated designers also advises “to avoid throwing away our used masks elsewhere than in the trash in favor of the planet [car] future generations will appreciate it. “

Lives in Amsterdam, the Dutch designer Tjeerd Royaards has seen his productions published in several media: CNN, The Guardian, Der Siegel and Le Monde. He is also the editor-in-chief of the Cartoon Movement website, a global platform that promotes press journalists and graphic journalism. He is also a member of the board of Cartoonists Rights Network International.