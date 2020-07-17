RUMOR – Arsenal are interested in Justin Kluivert



The management of Arsenal is considering hiring services from the Dutch Roman, Justin Kluivert.

Arsenal are considering paying for the services of young international Batavian Justin Kluivert during the summer transfer window. This is revealed by the British daily The Sun.

Mikel Arteta wants to attract the 21-year-old Dutch international to his workforce to increase his offensive options. The Spanish coach would not be entirely happy with the performance of his various wingers this season.

Kluivert may be available for around € 30 million when the transfer window reopens, the Dutchman is currently in disgrace in Rome. This season, under the command of Paulo Fonseca, he has only played 17 matches (3 goals) in Serie A.

As a reminder, Justin’s father, Patrick Kluivert, had almost signed for Arsenal when he was a player. In 2003, he was in contact with the London management but finally chose to continue in Barcelona under the orders of his compatriot Frank Rijkaard. He played well in the Premier League later, but on the side of Newcastle.