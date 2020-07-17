Sevilla FC are thinking of Mario Gotze



Without a club since leaving Dortmund, Mario Gotze is currently interested in Sevilla FC.

According to the German website Sky Sports, the leaders of the Spanish club Sevilla FC have reached out to the former BVB star Mario Götze.

Discussions have already begun between the Andalusians and the world champion in 2014. Talks were, of course, facilitated by the fact that the German community is free from any commitment. He was released by Dortmund in July last year.

According to the source in question, the Sevillians now want to strengthen themselves for the next Champions League season. One day from the end, they are guaranteed to take part in the continent’s flagship event 2020/2021.

Recently, both the two clubs in Rome and Fiorentina have expressed their interest in Mario Gotze. The latter was also quoted on the page of Hertha Berlin. In France, Monaco and Nice would have asked him.

Götze was trained in Dortmund and made his debut with the Ruhr club. After a disappointment at Bayern Munich (2013-2016), he returned to Westphalia, but could never return to his previous performance.