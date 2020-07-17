The Olympics are planning two new friendly matches



Before their match against PSG in the Coupe de la Ligue final, the Olympics will still play two friendly matches.

On July 31, the Olympics take place at PSG in the League Cup final. A capital meeting where the Gones are anxious to prepare in the best possible way. And that’s why they planned two new friendly matches before the current deadline.

Rudi Garcia’s men will challenge two Belgian teams on their way to the Stade de France. On July 22, they compete at La Gantoise (07.45). Then, two days later, they will challenge the former cup finalist, Royal Antwerp (4 o’clock). Both matches will take place at home in Belgium.

On Thursday, Lyonnais suffered its first loss in a preparatory match. Against all expectations, they bowed to Rangers of Steven Gerrard (0-2).

As a reminder, after the final of the Coupe de la Ligue, Les Gones has a time with Juventus on behalf of the round of the 16th stage of the Champions League (August 7). On the way out, they won 1-0.