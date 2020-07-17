“toxic” abscess for cybercriminals

It is quick to say that the perpetrators behind the massive Twitter hack on Wednesday shaved off a line of almost 120,000 dollars. The jackpot, currently in bitcoins, is still very virtual and difficult for investigators to hide.

Specifically $ 117 216.37. This is, in the minds of the public, the prey recovered from the cybercrime behind the massive Twitter hack on Wednesday, June 15th. What to take it easy for a while, provided you escape the FBI, which on Thursday launched an investigation into this unique attack.

But the reality is more complex. At the moment, this money remains virtual and very toxic to those who embezzled it. There are currently only bitcoins in hundreds of materialized wallets.

Tracked replacement

The victims of the fraud originally sent bitcoins to the criminals who had taken over the calculations from celebrities on Twitter, such as Elon Musk, Joe Biden or Barack Obama. This cryptocurrency has been transferred to one first virtual walletwhich immediately became the main focus of the authorities.

Contrary to popular belief, bitcoin transactions are not opaque. “We are talking about a pseudo-anonymous system”, emphasizes Nathalie Janson, economist and specialist in cryptocurrencies at the Neoma Business School management school, contacted by France 24. All cryptocurrency movements are registered and validated in blockchain, which is a large public and open register of activities around bitcoins.

In other words, it is easy to track the movement of the movement. To complicate the investigators’ task a bit, the cybercriminal quickly divided this jackpot into a number of bitcoin factions divided into several hundred new materialized wallets. Binance and Coinbase, two of the major cryptocurrencies, ended up blocking this flow of transactions, but right now only $ 80 remains in the original wallet.

However, this wallet forest is not an insurmountable obstacle for investigators. Most countries “have developed automated tools to track suspicious transactions on the blockchain”, explains Sebastien Gest, cybersecurity expert for Vade Secure, a French company specializing in secure Internet communications, contacted by France 24.

The problem for the authors of this scam will arise when they try to turn bitcoins into hard currency. To achieve this, the easiest way is to go through exchange platforms – such as Binance, Coinbase or Kraken – which mostly “require you to have a certified account, ie you must enter your passport, validate your address and indicate in which country you pay your taxes, explains Sébastien Gest, so it is impossible to avoid the vigilance of the authorities who will only have to ask the platform managers about the identity of the users hiding behind the account linked to the wallets they monitor.

Go through more opaque cryptocurrencies?

“There are still platforms that do not do these checks, but it is not certain that these sites can exchange bitcoins for euros or dollars,” says Nathalie Janson. In order to gain access to foreign exchange reserves, exchange platforms must really show a white background by following the various measures against money laundering that the international community has adopted over the years. And Identity verification is one of these obligations.

“As long as these criminals are in bitcoin, they can not do much,” confirms Sébastien Gest. But it is not the only cryptocurrency on the market, and some, such as Monero and Zcash, promise a much higher level of opacity. Their blockchain in theory does not allow tracking transactions.

So $ 117,000 in bitcoins should first be turned into another less transparent cryptocurrency – via an exchange platform that has nothing to do with identity checks – and then this gem will be redistributed in a large number of other virtual wallets so that everything disappears from the investigators’ radar .

And again, researchers from several prestigious American universities, such as Princeton and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), have discoveredthat the promises of anonymity for these cryptocurrencies are probable of stock.

It takes a lot of effort and risk-taking to take advantage of these famous $ 117,000. “Given the meager movement compared to the scale of Twitter piracy and the difficulties that criminals will need to get their money back, it is nevertheless a surprising attack,” concludes Sébastien Gest. This adds water to those who think that greed may not have been the main ambition of this operation.