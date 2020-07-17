VIDEO – For Lampard, Chelsea is on assignment

Frank Lampard, manager of the Blues, expects his people to do the job on Sunday in the FA Cup against Manchester United.

Chelsea have the opportunity on Sunday to invite themselves to the FA Cup final. For this, the people of London must get rid of Manchester United. The task will not be easy, but their coaches believe in it. For his first season at Stamford Bridge, the young English technician would be very happy to see his men offer him a trophy. Although the number 1 goal remains the qualification for the next Champions League.