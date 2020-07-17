Wave of resignation in the Nigerian army

A wave of resignations within the Nigerian army. They are military personnel to this day, including those fighting terrorism. This Friday, Mali pays tribute to the dead of the protest linked to the movement on June 5, while a new delegation from ECOWAS tries to find a solution to the political crisis that the country is going through. And to end this magazine, “Le Dérangeur”, subtitles “le petit lexicon en cours de decolonization”. A summary published by the Piment collective that fights with humor and ridicule against racist stereotypes in France.