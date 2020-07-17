Zidane-Benzema, the “French touch” winner of Real Madrid

Real Madrid won their 34th title of the Spanish champions on Thursday and hampered their rival from Barcelona. A success was made possible especially by the contribution of the French Zinedine Zidane and Karim Benzema, who decided throughout the season, one from his coach, the other at the head of the Merengue attack.

Le34e title for champions of Spain Real Madrid won on Thursday, July 16 at the end of 37e La Liga day has a certain blue-white-red taste. Whether this coach, Zinedine Zidane, decides on his bench, or goal scorer Karim Benzema, more than ever decisive in front of goal, Merengue supporters know that they are very much indebted to two Frenchmen, during a season upset by the coronavirus.

It is not surprising that the Spanish press bowed on Friday to greet the two main architects of the league title, winning at the expense of FC Barcelona, ​​the historic rival in Madrid.

Several of them chose a photo of the coach who carried himself in triumph of his players to illustrate their headlines. “Zidanea won, always like”, writes the daily Marca in a dithyrambic editorial office. “The merits for the French were many (…). He won this League without Cristiano (Ronaldo), the biggest winner, without having a big Hazard, without a promising newly recruited goal scorer. He won with only a defensive midfielder. He won with the old coats, which many buried too soon. (…) Zidane won, for which he returned. “

For its part, the sports day AS Amis enavantl’impact de Karim Benzema, by capturing on its website “LaLiga deBenzema” (“Benzema Championship”). “With his exceptional performances, Karim became an attacking leader in a title won by Real, after so many years in a secondary role behind [Cristiano] Ronaldo “, it is written about the French international long left in the shadow of the Portuguese, left two years ago at Juventus Turin.

These praises are much deserved when Real Madrid return from afar. The White House was revived by Zinedine Zidane, recalled year-round trip, in March 2019, at the bedside of a declining club. While idolized in the Spanish capital, as a former player and coach, he was gone nine months earlier on a third European Championship title in a row that no longer shows that he can feel able to continue the adventure with an aging workforce and at the end of race.

“Every time he comes, he touches gold”

After a few months of adjustments, the skeptics who hoped to meet the French technician, who was deprived of the exploitation of Cristiano Ronaldo, have failed and fallen in line have stopped being mocked. Zinedine Zidane has even become immobile, especially since the resumption of the season, which has robbed Madrid to chain ten victories in a row, while their rival rival counted two points ahead of the containment.

The Madrilenians are strong collectively and defensively, rather offensively and have negotiated perfectly on their return to competition. A master operation was carried out with a master’s hand by “Zizou”, who has once again shown his qualities as a leader for men by mobilizing all his staff while the locker room was on its way to implosion a year ago.

“I think Zidane is a blessing from heaven. I hope he will be with us for a long time,” said after the coronation FlorentinoPerez, chairman of Real.

“Zidane is the key. We believe in him and in his work. Every time he comes, whatever he touches, turns to gold, his captain, Sergio Ramos. He is unique.”

Unique as his Madrid record, which now has 11 titles as a coach (3 championship leagues, 2 leagues, 2 Spanish super cups, 2 European super cups and 2 club world cups).

Benzema, Golden Ball?

Issues, that of Karim Benzema at Real Madrid do not have much to envy of him (17 titles, including 4K colleagues of champions and 3Liga). The former Olympic striker, still undesirable among Blues version Didier Dechamps, flew during the season to the point of being derived with Lionel Messid in the race for the ranking of scorers (23 units for the Argentine against 21 for the French).

Just, complete, collective and technical, he was faithful himself at the forefront of the attack and shone throughout the season in the absence of Eden Hazard, the flagship rookie from last summer, who missed half of the matches due to injuries, with his eleven years of experience at the club has Karim Benzema also had his role as manager and leader along with colleague Sergio Ramosen haranguing his teammates in the event of a downturn.

“He should be the Ballon d’Or. I have not seen any other player better than him this season,” the Madrid president pleaded, very promising after 34e coronation of the club.

For many observers, Karim Benzema, now at the top of his game at 32, signed the best season of his career in the world’s most successful club (13 Champions Leagues).

There is exactly no fifth top scorer in Real Madrid’s history, described as a “genius” by his coach, just to shine in C1 to end an already busy season. Whether he or Zinedine Zidane, the 8theThe last return against Manchester City, which was contested on 7 August, is a new opportunity to strike a big blow on a continental scale and forget about a European campaign without relief. Defeating at home on the outer leg (1-2), Real must outdo themselves to eliminate men from PepGuardiola. A possible success will enable the two French to go a little further into Merengue’s history, where they already have their place.