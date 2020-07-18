Arsenal – Man City (2-0), Aubameyang and Gunners create the shortage against City

Thanks to the support of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal managed to defeat Manchester City in the cup semi-final.

Manchester City will not choose their third English cup in a row this season. The Eastlands group went down in the semi-final against Arsenal. And no one will cry the scandal. Gunnersen came out victorious in this deserved way. They can now hope to save their season with a trophy.

London is more motivated and delivered a very attractive performance. And much better than for the vice champions of England. The difference in envy could be seen from the beginning and was especially noticeable during the break on the statistics sheet. To everyone ‘s surprise, Pep Guardiola’s men did not attempt a shot on goal during the first 45 minutes.

City therefore completely blocked, while the gang in Arteta has surpassed themselves in overcoming an opponent who had corrected them 3-0 just under a month ago. Like a transformed David Luiz, the Gunners were much more solid this time. And up front, they turned to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to realize their good production.

Powerless citizens

The Gabonese striker has done twice, which no Arsenal player had done against City since Theo Walcott in 2013. In the 19th minute, he seemed at the far end to win a fantastic post from Nicolas Pépé. . Then in the 71st minute, when we thought City could pick up, he secured the break by winning his duel with Edson his perfect foot. And at the origin of the plot, there was an excellent pass from the young Kieran Tierney.

For once, everything smiled against Arsenal, while happiness fled from the Sky Blues. Even Kevin De Bruyne was not in a big night, with two missed opportunities (62nd and 66th). While the forward remained very discreet, Aymeric Laporte tried to take matters into his own hands and revive his own but his shot from distance in the 83rd missed goal.

2-0, the score did not change during this meeting. Arsenal will therefore play well in the final of the English Cup. Arteta’s team meets the winner of the duel between Chelsea and Manchester United. At the coronation, he will win this competition for the 14th time in its history. His record will be improved.