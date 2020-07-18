Atlético Madrid ser Tagliafico | Goal.com

Argentina’s international defender Nicolas Tagliafico is said to be in the sights of the prestigious Madrid club.

Atletico Madrid joined the race to get the signature of Ajax defender Nicolas Tagliafico. According to information fromMatelassiers should compete with Chelsea on this issue.

Tagliafico is very popular right now and it has been announced that he is leaving Amsterdam for a while now. After seeing Matthijs de Ligt, Frenkie de Jong and Hakim Ziyech get involved in more ambitious clubs, Tagliafico could in turn abandon Ajax for more exciting horizons.

Goal has learned that Atletico are preparing to make an offer for this 27-year-old lateral. Diego Simeone knows the country’s qualities well and would like to count on him in his team. It turns out that contacts have taken place between Atletico and Ajax and Tagliafico’s case is said to be under investigation.

Chelsea also in the game for Tagliafico

Rojiblancos already have Renan Lodi to take a left-back position in their plans, but the opportunity to bring in another postal specialist will be used if the door is opened. However, the La Liga giants are aware that the next window should be sensitive for all parties involved, and the economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic are having a severe effect.

Atletico cannot make large investments and must therefore look for solutions in their talks with Ajax. They are also likely to face competition. Although they are mainly aimed at Ben Chilwell from Leicester, the Chelsea Blues, as mentioned above, would be interested in the possibility of signing the international Albicelesten.