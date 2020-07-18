Coupe de France – PSG ultras boycott final

The Parisian ultrasounds announced that he would not come to the Stade de France for the final. There will also be no Saint-Etienne supporters.

5,000 supporters will be able to take part in the final of the Coupe de France on Friday between PSG and AS Saint-Etienne at the Stade de France, a meter approved by the government at all stadiums in the country given the health situation.

Faced with these restrictions, the groups of supporters of the two clubs have chosen to boycott the meeting. “As the possibility of adding two rows to the largest French price list refuses, we regret the low number of seats allocated to Paris supporters.”, Collective Ultras Paris wrote in a press release.

“It is not conceivable that we will sort out our members. (…) As a result, Ultra’s Paris Collective will not be in the cup final.” Thomas Tuchel’s men will actually challenge Lyon next week for the League Cup final.

The Saint-Etienne club, for its part, has chosen not to sell tickets, while its supporters have also decided not to make the trip. “AS Saint-Étienne will not sell any public tickets for the final of the Coupe de France, scheduled for July 24.”, the club wrote.

⚠️#ASSE will not sell any general tickets to the final in @French Cup. The club respects the decision of the five groups of supporters not to go to the Stade de France given the reduced number of seats available to them for health reasons. pic.twitter.com/zzvWkjYDBT – AS Saint-Étienne (@ASSEofficiel) July 18, 2020

“The club respects the decision of the five groups of supporters not to go to the Stade de France given the very small number of seats available to them for health reasons and the impossibility of meeting the very many requests in a fair way.”