Covid-19 epidemic reaches “plateau” in Brazil

The epidemic of the new coronavirus has reached a “plateau” in Brazil, the second most affected country in the world in the number of registered cases. The WHO urges the authorities to take advantage of this “opportunity to repel the disease”.

Four and a half months after the outbreak of the first Covid-19 case in Brazil, and as the death toll approaches 80,000, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimated on Friday 17 July that the coronavirus epidemic has reached a “plateau”.

The rate of reproduction of the virus, which measures the number of new people infected by each infected person, more than 1.5 or 2 in April / May, is now between 0.5 and 1.5 in different regions of Brazil, the WHO’s head of health care, Michael Ryan, explained during a press conference. “Growth in Brazil is no longer exponential, it has reached a plateau,” he said.

“In Rio de Janeiro, for example, the death toll has dropped by ten days,” said Pierre Le Duff, a correspondent for France 24 in Brazil.

Two million pollutants

Brazil crossed the threshold for two million infections with the new coronavirus on Thursday, the second highest death in the world behind the United States. But for the WHO, this “plateau” is an opportunity for the Brazilian authorities to “drive back the disease, to suppress the transmission of the virus, to take control” of the epidemic, Michael Ryan emphasized.

“So far, in many countries, including Brazil, the virus (…) has established the rules,” he added, adding: “Once the numbers will be stabilized, it will be possible to reduce transmission.”

The WHO official assured that Brazil “now has the opportunity to do so” but that “it will need to take very sustainable and coordinated action to achieve it”, stressing that there were “no guarantees” that the virus would decline on its own. .

President Bolsonaro, who is suffering from coronavirus, is openly skeptical of the pandemic and opposes protective measures against the virus. He assured that he “was fine” thanks to the molecule whose effectiveness has so far not been scientifically proven.

With AFP