Former Minister Moussa Benhamadi dies in Covid-19 prison

The former Algerian telecommunications minister, close to the clan of ousted President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, Moussa Benhamadi, died of coronavirus on Friday, his brother told AFP on Saturday. He was placed in preventive prison in September 2019.

Moussa Benhamadi, former Algerian telecommunications minister close to the Abdelaziz Bouteflika clan, died Friday of the coronavirus in Algiers, one of his brothers told AFP on Saturday 18 July. According to him, he had received the coronavirus in prison “.” “Several days ago, he was quickly evacuated to Mustapha Bacha Hospital in Algiers,” where he died, he said.

Hocine Benhamadi, another brother, had previously told the daily Liberté that the former minister “was affected by the virus on July 4 and it was not until the 13th of the same month that he was urgently evacuated to a hospital in Algiers”.

The family is waiting for information about the body’s return to indicate when the funeral will take place.

Born on January 4, 1953 in Ras El Oued, in the region of Bordj Bou Arreridj (Eastern Algeria), Moussa Benhamadi – a computer engineer – was elected in 2002 to represent the National Liberation Front, an allied party in power.

He was detained in El Harrach Prison on September 19, 2019. He was charged in a corruption case linked to the family group that specializes in assembling electronic products Condor Electronics, led by his brother Abderahmane.

The latter, who is also suspected of corruption, was released from custody in April. Another brother, Omar, CEO of Condor, is still behind bars.

Since President Bouteflika resigned in April 2019 under pressure from the anti-regime movement “Hirak”, Algerian justice has launched investigations and condemned older politicians and businessmen.

Most are accused of corruption and of having used their connections with the deposed head of state or his entourage to obtain benefits or public contracts.

Algeria has registered 21,948 cases of Covid-19 since its first case on February 25, including 1,057 deaths.

With AFP