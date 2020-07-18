In 2023, the housing tax for the richest will be abolished

Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Friday that for the time being “the timetable for the abolition of the housing tax for the richest 20%, planned for 2023” is maintained “.

The calendar is maintained and the cover is changed. Prime Minister Jean Castex said in an interview with France 2 on Friday 17 July that the timetable for the abolition of the housing tax for the richest 20%, planned for 2023, was “maintained” for the time being.

“We will continue at the same pace. So the abolition of the housing tax according to the schedule will be maintained,” the prime minister said, adding that “we will adapt to economic developments,” he said.

“The housing tax is a tax that is falling. The question has been asked whether we changed the pace” on the decline a bit, he recalled. But “we do not believe that the use of the tax weapon is a good tool for dealing with the crisis, raising taxes is a good formula”, Jean Castex justified.

Castex dispels the disturbance

By evoking the idea of ​​”shifting a little, for the rich (…) the abolition of the housing tax”, during his interview on July 14, Emmanuel Macron had thrown problems at a reform that was defended for three years by the CEO as one of the shoulders of their act in favor of purchasing power.

Originally planned to be limited to 80% of the least prosperous households, the abolition of the housing tax had been extended to all households at the request of the Constitutional Council. Therefore, it must be phased out for the 80% who are least prosperous between 2018 and 2020, since 2021 for all households, ie an effort of around EUR 17 billion for public finances.

This first calendar had already struck with the postponement until 2023 of the total abolition of the happiest – those whose income is greater than about 2,300 euros for a single person – in the wake of yellow vests.

With AFP