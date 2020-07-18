Jorge Jesus returns to Benfica Lisbon

Five after his departure, Jorge Jesus will leave Flamengo and take over Benfica’s reins, after a disappointing season for the Lisbon people.

It was expected, it is now a certainty: Jorge Jesus will be Benfica’s coach next season. The Portuguese technician left his job at Flamengo, where he won the Copa Libertadores last year in front of River Plate (2-1).

The 65-year-old coach made the decision to resign from his position in Brazil to find a club he had left in 2015. This was what the club de Rio de Janeiro regretted in a press release, while specifying “respect this personal decision”.

For its part, Benfica published a photo of Jesus with the caption “Welcome” on its Twitter account. The latter had already served on the benfiquste bench between 2009 and 2015 and won two championship titles.

Bem-vindo, JJ! – SL Benfica (@SLBenfica) July 17, 2020

A title he hopes to bring back to the Portuguese capital after a failed season, which saw Bruno Lage’s men waste an eight-point lead to finally see the great rival in Porto lift the trophy.