Jorge Jesus returns to Benfica Lisbon

Five after his departure, Jorge Jesus will leave Flamengo and take over Benfica’s reins, after a disappointing season for the Lisbon people.
The 65-year-old coach made the decision to resign from his position in Brazil to find a club he had left in 2015. This was what the club de Rio de Janeiro regretted in a press release, while specifying “respect this personal decision”.
For its part, Benfica published a photo of Jesus with the caption “Welcome” on its Twitter account. The latter had already served on the benfiquste bench between 2009 and 2015 and won two championship titles.
A title he hopes to bring back to the Portuguese capital after a failed season, which saw Bruno Lage’s men waste an eight-point lead to finally see the great rival in Porto lift the trophy.