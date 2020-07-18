Lille also requests Slimani | Goal.com

LOSC is said to be among the clubs interested in Algerian international striker Islam Slimani.

Olympique de Marseille is not the only French club targeting AS Monaco former scorer Islam Slimani right now. This is also the case for Lille, according to French football reports.

Lille are looking for another striker since Loïc Rémy left. Slimani was able to do the trick in the eyes of the masters of the Mastiffs, especially since he comes out of a very convincing campaign in Princeland.

Slimani should cost 10 million euros in Lille

To catch Slimani from Leicester City, LOSC will surely have to pay a sum of 10 million euros. This is what the foxes demand to release their player one year after the end of the lease period.

Slimani is no longer very young (32), but he is in one of the best periods of his career. He also has the advantage that he now knows the French championship well. And finally, he has the status of reigning African champion.