Marcelo Bielsa has succeeded in his mission: after sixteen years outside the elite of English football, Leeds United, the leader of the championship (English D2), has been officially promoted to the Premier League, thanks to the defeat recorded on Friday by his West Bromwich Albion dolphin.

Educated for two years by the famous Argentine technician Marcelo Bielsa, Leeds, who have 87 points at the top of the standings, can no longer go with their dolphin (82 points), who only has one game to play. Alone Brentford (3e, 81 points) could deprive them of the title, but not the climb, bringing the first two clubs to the next level.

The club from the north of England, won three English league titles in its history in 1969, 1974 and 1992, had already come close to the essay last season. Third at the end of the season, he had failed in the semifinals of the playoff campaign against Derby County. It was ultimately Aston Villa who had secured the rise to the Premier League.

Leeds has come a long way after accumulating, since its relegation in 2004, disappointments on the ground and financial problems, which even made it its first relegation to the third division in 2007.

A bygone past since the arrival of Marcelo Bielsa and his harmless methods. The passion for attacking and licking football from the ex-OM coach, loving nickname “El Loco” in Argentina, electrified the club, once nicknamed “Dirty Leeds” (“Dirty Leeds”) for its game surly.

