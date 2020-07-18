“Military means do not guarantee the protection of civilians”

Putting the security of the people first in dealing with the Sahel conflict is the Citizen Coalition for the Sahel project, which was launched on Thursday 16 July by some twenty African organizations that believe that the military strategy in the region has shown its limits.

On 13 January 2020, the Heads of State of France, Burkina Faso, Mali, Mauritania, Niger and Chad launched the Sahel Coalition at the Pau Summit. Instead of deteriorating the security situation on the ground, these leaders wanted to introduce a new framework to better coordinate the fight against terrorism, restore state authority and invest in development.

“The results we are achieving are, despite our efforts, below the expectations of the people, who are experiencing great difficulties. That is why we agreed to discuss the unit again,” then admitted the President of Burkina Faso, Roch Marc Christian Kaboré. .

Six months later, about twenty Sahelian and West African organizations, with the support of international NGOs, started the civilian component of this coalition: Citizen Coalition for Sahel, to present and defend the interests of the local populationFrance 24 spoke with Drissa Traoré, coordinator of the Malian Association for Human Rights (AMDH), about this coalition of which he is a member, as well as the post-election crisis that is shaking his country.

France 24: What is the ambition of this civic coalition?

Drissa Traoré: It is an informal framework aimed at bringing together actors in the field under a common mission: to effectively protect populations, promote development, fight impunity and guarantee access to justice.

Today, in many places, we are witnessing a deterioration in the situation of the civilian population. The deployed military resources do not ensure the protection of the population and sometimes even have harmful consequences. It is high time to think about a change of approach and leave the doctrine of “everything safe” that does not work. This new strategy must take into account the populations, they must be consulted upstream to assess their needs. States may not be the only guarantees of security. civic engagement is important. But there is a crisis of confidence between the security forces and the population, who all too often do not feel protected.

Our organizations are at the forefront because they are directly connected to communities and we document and experiment with what works. Our goal, through this coalition, is to act as intermediaries between societies and states and to put the latter before their obligations.

In his speech to the armed forces on July 13, Emmanuel Macron congratulated the military on “significant progress” and “victories” in the Sahel. In early June, France announced the death of Emir Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (Aqmi), Abdelmalek Droukdal, during an operation in Mali that was presented as a “great success”. Do these events affect people’s lives?

That is the problem, governments are announcing military successes that have no direct effect on the lives of their peoples in the short and medium term. In areas affected by terrorism in Mali, many schools remain closed and civilians continue to flee to quieter areas such as Bamako.

Of course, this is not to say that the military operations had no results: in January 2013, they made it possible to liberate part of the country that had been occupied since 2012 by jihadists and separatists. Then was the stabilization period with intensification of interventions. Unfortunately, in recent years the security problems that exist in the north have moved to the center and military operations there are now very complicated. Cooperation between states is essential in the face of uncertainty. But it should not just be military.

What are the main difficulties for the armed forces on the ground?

In recent years, the situation in central Mali has deteriorated significantly. Armed groups are organized and mobile and sometimes blend into the population. In these areas, citizens feel abandoned by the state. Some look to the jihadists for survival. The population is trapped in vulnerable areas and abused by armed groups, but also sometimes by the armed forces. Several investigations are under way for summary executions of prisoners, especially in Mali and Burkina Faso. However, these procedures often go unanswered, which strengthens mistrust of the powers that be. At the same time, people who are arrested without trial are released as part of prisoner exchanges to get release from national or international hostages. It is a fairly common practice in Mali, which creates frustration among some soldiers and further accentuates this antagonism. We are facing a generalized problem of impunity that will only be solved if the judiciary is put back in the middle of the game.

Violent protests against the president broke out in Mali after the parliamentary elections in April. Is this a new crisis linked to security issues?

These are originally demonstrations born of frustrations related to this issue but also from daily difficulties, such as power outages and the curfew that decided to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. But it was the handling of election conflicts, after the legislative election in April, that constituted the last straw that broke the camel’s back. Many believe that the results announced by the Constitutional Court are not credible. It must be said that the President (Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta) is also the President of the Judicial Council. As such, he appoints six of the court’s nine members.

In this crisis, the figure of Imam Mahmoud Dicko has emerged, uniting an opposition to power on the ground. However, this is not a Community conflict; the main demand is to establish a more inclusive and democratic government and to reform institutions in this direction. Today, political actors must come together and find a solution because the last thing we need in Mali is a socio-political crisis.