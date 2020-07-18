OL, Depay: “I hope the work will pay off”

Memphis Depay has expressed his feelings after four games played for the Olympics after his return from injury.

Memphis Depay was arrested for six months for a broken knee ligament contracted in December last year. The Dutch winger has put a lot of effort into getting back to the competition quickly and performing well and today he is reaping the rewards.

Since the start of the pre-season, Depay has played four games with the Gones. Four games where he has offered five goals. The quadruple against the modest Swiss team in the US Port Valais (12-0) should be put into perspective, but its result is still to be welcomed. This Saturday night, he was especially among the best Lyons in the field during the success against Celtic (2-1).

Depay is “very tired”

At the end of this game against the Scots, the Dutchman expressed his feelings after this month with preparations and in anticipation of the first official excursions with Rhodania. “I’m very tired after 6 months without playing, he told RMC Sport. I need it to come back in good conditions. I work very hard. I worked for (being ready for) the euro and then the rest of the season. I hope that all work can be paid for with Lyon. Anyone who has had an injury like mine comes back strong, like Jeff-Reine Adélaïde ”.

Regarding the collective performance of his training, the former Mancunian admitted : “Today we won, but we still have a lot to improve. We stay focused, but it was not so bad. “