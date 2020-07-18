Olympics progress against Celtic (2-1)



Olympique Lyonnais won their friendly against Celtic on Saturday. A good answer after the defeat against Rangers.

Two weeks before his duel against PSG in the final of the League Cup, Olympique Lyonnais delivered a calming friendly performance. Les Gones took the measure of Celtic Glasgow away (2-1). Rhone has offered two goals during the first period to ensure the most difficult. At the end of the game, at a time of deconcentration, they suffered the reduction of opponents’ points.

In front of a team from the Scottish champions, Lyonnais attacked the match from the right end. The opening goal came in the 4th minute and was the work of Moussa Dembelé. The former Celtic made the difference with a head on a Marcelo cross. The second performance came five minutes before halftime. Memphis Depay confirmed its strength by converting a service from Léo Dubois with a fine heel.

Clean sheets narrowly missed

Thinking, the Lyonnais could have won more if they had taken advantage of their other opportunities. Houssem Aouar especially tried his luck twice against goals (3rd and 12th). There could also have been a whistled penalty for the Olympics after a controversial intervention by Bruno Guimaraes (34th). On the Scottish side, we will note a strike on the service of the French Olivier Ntcham.

The second period was less successful on the Lyon side than the first, and especially after the game of the opposing holders, but Rudi Garcia will certainly not be optional at the end of this game. The latter asked for more character from his flock after the setback against Rangers (0-2). He did. And this, despite the goal taken from Elyounoussi in the 89th after a duel lost by Tété.

Before their duel against the Parisians, Lyon play two more friendly matches. It will be against the Belgian teams La Gantoise and Royal Antwerp. Jason Denayer and others hope to continue their drive to arrive at the best conditions for their high efforts.