pro-regime activists demand the death penalty for protesters … with fake videos

Iran witnessed violent protests in almost 200 cities in November last year. The protest movement, born from the increase in the price of petrol, was violently suppressed by the police, resulting in the death of almost 1,500 people according to Reuters . The editors of the Observateurs de France 24 had then investigated these “massacres behind closed doors”.

>> LOOK NOTE: Video Survey – Iran, Massacre Behind Closed Doors

Hundreds of protesters were also arrested by police. Three of them, Amirhossein Moradi, 25, Saeed Tamjidi, 27 and Mohammad Rajabi, 27, are in the news today. On July 10, the Iranian Supreme Court announced its death sentences for “participation in vandalism, arson with intent to declare war on the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

In response to this sentence, Iranian Internet users have been mobilized to support the three men on Twitter, even though the social network is believed to be blocked in Iran. Since July 15, 8.7 million tweets have been sent with the hashtag “No to driving”, “نه به اعدام” in Persian.

But supporters of the Iranian authorities have led a counter-campaign, including the broadcast of a video on July 16, which will discredit the young prisoners. This video, in about a minute, was uploaded by “Afsaran”, a conservative platform considered close to the Revolutionary Guardians and which brings together various extremist currents in Iran.

“They present some armed robbers as innocent protesters and then refuse to execute them.”

The images, filmed by CCTV cameras, show men committing violent armed robberies: according to the legend transmitted on Twitter and Telegram, it is these three young protesters who were recently sentenced to death. One publication ironically shares it under the hashtag “No to Driving”, entitled “Do not drive armed thieves.” The observers’ editorial staff was able to verify these images and state that all were taken between 2011 and 2013 – some were even broadcast by Iranian television at the time.

First video: a theft at a gas station in 2012

In the first video, between the 10th and the 49th second, two men armed with large knives attack individuals in a room and handcuff them.

This event is from 2012 and took place at a gas station in Tehran.According to Iranian media, five people had been arrested. However, none of them are among the three protesters who were sentenced to death in 2020.

Second video: an attack on a jewelry store in Isfahan

At the 23rd second of the video, another movie, again from a CCTV camera, shows an armed robbery at a jewelry store. Two men enter the room before meeting the boss and filling the bags with jewelry.

Iranian television IRIB 3 had broadcastthese pictures in a documentary from 2013, even questions one of the thieves. By then, the latter had all been arrested and convicted. In Iran, armed robbery is usually punishable by death, but the report in question does not confirm whether that was the verdict.

In the report, the thief shown is older. But at the time of the events, Amirhossein Moradi, Saeed Tamjidi or Mohammad Rajabi would have been about twenty years old. In addition, the scene occurred in Isfahan and not in Tehran, where the three young men sentenced to death lived.

It is therefore impossible that they were involved in this incident.

Third video: a former police officer and a martial arts champion

The last scene seen in the video begins from the 33rd second: a man is attacked by two criminals with a machete and a nunchaku – a weapon of Asian origin.



According to Iranian media, the group’s leader was a former police officer and one of their members was a former Asian kickboxing champion. None of these men match the three young protesters who were sentenced to death. Once again, the incident is old and dates back to 2011. A year later, the gangs responsible for these thefts were arrested according to state television IRIB 3, which also had interviewed one of the perpetrators of theft According to Iranian media, the group’s leader was a former police officer and one of their members was a former Asian kickboxing champion. None of these men match the three young protesters who were sentenced to death.

“These videos have nothing to do with our clients,” confirms the death right lawyer