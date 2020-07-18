PSG – Tuchel confirms Thiago Silva as captain



When he leaves Paris after the Champions League Final 8 in Lisbon, the Brazilian defender will remain captain then.

Thiago Silva, a member of the first team in line with Thomas Tuchel this Friday against Waasland-Beveren (7-0) together with Marquinhos, was a good captain during the first hour of this second preparatory match for the Parisians.

At the end of the contract, the Brazilian central defender was extended by two months to play the two national cup finals and then the Final 8 of the Champions League with PSG. And it will be with the bracelet, which Thomas Tuchel entrusted after the meeting against the Belgians.

“Thiago Silva will remain captain until the last day when he is on the pitch. He is my captain!”, exclaimed German, who will look at the legacy afterwards.

Arrived at PSG 2012 from AC Milan, the Brazilian, now 35 years old, will therefore still have the opportunity to lift trophies with the main club, and why not the most coveted of all, the Champions League next August 23 in Lisbon.