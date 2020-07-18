Thousands of people march in memory of Adama Traoré, four years after his death

Thousands of people gathered on Saturday for a march in Beaumont-sur-Oise in the Val d’Oise, four after Adama Traoré’s death in Persia. A climate movement joined the demonstration.

Thousands of people began marching on Saturday 18 July in Beaumont-sur-Oise (Val d’Oise) at the call of the Adama Traoré Committee, four years after the death of this young 24-year-old black man in the neighboring town of Persia.

The young man died on July 19, 2016, shortly after his arrest, after a hunt with the gendarmes.

A unique fact, this tribute is organized for the first time by both the Adama Committee and Alternatiba, one of the most important organizations of the climate movement, in the name of a common fight against inequality.

“Let’s breathe” or “No justice, no peace” could be read on banners waving in the crowd that began to parade shortly after 3pm from the Persan-Beaumont station.

“No man, no person should die that way, at that age,” said Assa Traoré, the sister of the young man and the figure of the battle for years to see “the reclassification of facts as intentional murder.” .

>> Read: The Adama Traoré affair: two new hearings planned for July

Among the protesters, relatives, supporters, yellow vests, some unions and environmental activists.

Victims of “police violence”

“The climate fight also condemns the system of oppression and domination. Ecology must be social, popular, united,” Elodie Nace, a spokeswoman for Alternatiba, who chartered a 70-bus, told AFP. places from Paris.

Before the march, the families Cédric Chouviat, Lamine Dieng, Ibrahima Bah, Babacar Gueye, Gaye Camara and Sabri spoke out in condemning their loved ones for “police violence”.

This fourth edition also serves as a festival with personalities and artists. For the Adama Committee, it is also about expanding its base in the wake of the rallies between 2 and 13 in Paris, which had lost thousands of protesters.

The Traoré affair found a strong echo in France after the planetary wave of outrage killed off in May in the United States by George Floyd, a black man killed by a white police officer when he repeated that he could no longer “breathe”.

In the legal field, the investigating judges recently ordered new investigations and new expertise for Belgian doctors, which is expected for January 2021.

