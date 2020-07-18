Three LOSC players tested positive for coronavirus

LOSC coach Christophe Galtier said on Saturday that three members of his pros have blunted Covid-19 recently.

Lille dominated Mouscron in a friendly this Saturday (2-1). A meeting where seven of his players missed the call. And among those seven absent, three were recently infected with coronavirus. They are Renato Sanches, Jonathan Ikoné and Jonathan Bamba.

It was Christophe Galtier, the coach of the northern team, who revealed this information during an intervention for L’Equipe: Renato (the first to experience symptoms) is in Portugal. He must undergo two negative tests to obtain a travel permit. As for the two Jonathans (Bamba and Ikoné), they are in France and they will resume quickly with the workforce, probably this Monday (but without a test).

Ikoné and Bamba should be operational on Monday, Renato Sanches, meanwhile, will need to receive two negative impressions to have the right to leave Portugal and return to France according to the current protocol. Note that the three players were infected as part of their leave.

Galtier also took the opportunity to pursue a salary on the attitude of his countrymen during this termination period: “Let’s just continue to behave as we do and we will limit again and it will be a mess. It is up to the state to act. I spent eight days in the south and what I saw … With us we must not encourage but ban. Otherwise we can not avoid a second wave. I’m just a coach but I follow closely what’s happening in my country. If a second wave comes, it will be difficult for everyone. We must be firmer and appeal to individual responsibility. I saw that there were people in Brittany and that at home, in the north, there was an increase in cases. I would like everyone to be responsible for, not that we can resume a normal life, but at least a professional activity. “