VIDEO – Zidane: “Benzema pichichi? I would like to”

Real coach Zinédine Zidane said he would be very happy to see Karim Benzema finish as the best director in La Liga.

By scoring in the last match against Villarreal, Karim Benzema came back to two goals behind Lionel Messi in the league’s top scorer ranking. For the first time since he played in Spain, the former Lyonnais can aim for this honorary title.

Benzema will try to get over Pulga during the final round of the championship by writing a hat-trick against Leganes. All his teammates will play for him. And coach Zinedine Zidane encourages him for this challenge. “Karim Benzema pichichi? Yes, that would make me very happy. He has played very well this season, he deserves to finish the top scorers”, sa coach merengue.

If Benzema ever succeeds, he will be the tenth French player in history to finish top scorer in a foreign championship. Before him, this achievement had been achieved by Thierry Henry (4 times), Michel Platini (3 times), André-Pierre Gignac (2 times), Djibril Cissé, Odsonne Edouard, Guillaume Hoarau, Jérémy Perbet, David Trézeguet and Nicolas Anelka.