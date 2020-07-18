Villarreal confirm Santi Cazorla’s departure

Spanish midfielder Santi Cazorla leaves Villarreal at the end of this year. His club confirmed this on Saturday.

Villarreal confirmed this Saturday that Santi Cazorla would leave his ranks and that Bruno Soriano should retire after Sunday’s shock with Elbar.

Cazorla has had a major impact on her third voyage with the yellow submarine since she returned in 2018 after a serious Achilles tendon injury. The 35-year-old playmaker, who was in action for 636 days before returning two years ago, has scored 11 goals and provided nine assistants in Spain’s top flight this season. He will play his last match for the club this weekend. He should then join the Qatari side of Al Sadd, trained by former Barcelona captain Xavi.

It has recently been said that Cazorla could take on a coaching role with Arsenal, but a move to Qatar seems more likely for a player who found the Iberian selection last year and who may still have the ambition to play ‘Euro.

This season will be unforgettable for many reasons … It’s a shame we could not enjoy the end of it with the fans. #YellowsLegends #LlegendesGroguetes #VillarrealEibar pic.twitter.com/o1DyrCPj0h – Villarreal CF English (@Eng_Villarreal) July 18, 2020

Cazorla told Villarreal TV before his last appearance: “Villarreal gave me everything. When I was 18, they gave me everything their trust. A guy from Oviedo who was almost unknown to everyone.”

The former Spanish international joined Villarreal as a teenager from Real Oviedo and returned to Castellon’s side in 2007 after a brief spell with Recreativo. His excellent performance made him a regular at La Roja. Cazorla is one of the players who took up the European Championships in 2008 and 2012 and also attracted the attention of other clubs, with a transfer to Malaga and experience also at Arsenal from 2012.