a fine of 135 euros for not wearing the mask in closed public places

Wearing a mask is mandatory in public places closed from Monday. The Directorate-General for Health said on Sunday that failure to comply with this measure could be punished with a fine of 135 euros.

The Directorate-General for Health confirmed this Sunday, 19 July: “Failure to comply with this measure may be likely, as is the case in other places where it is mandatory to wear a mask, including transport, a fourth-class offense”, ie. a fixed fine of 135 euros.

While the authorities considered it “unnecessary” four months ago to wear a mask for people who are not ill, it is now imposed on everyone in “shops, malls, administrations, banks and markets covered”, DGS detailed in a text sent to AFP.

These facilities are in addition to meeting and performance halls, cinemas, restaurants, hotels, games rooms, educational facilities, holiday centers, libraries, services, indoor sports facilities, museums, train stations and airports. These places were really already “sometimes with specific rules”, reminds DGS.

Emmanuel Macron announced on July 14 that the obligation to wear a mask would take effect on August 1, but the date was quickly brought forward by critics who warned of “weak signals” about the resumption of the epidemic and relaxation of barrier measures.

Virus reproduction rate above 1

Nationally, the virus’ effective reproduction rate (or “effective R”, based on positive virological tests) has risen slightly above 1 since the first week of July and is currently around 1.20, according to Public Health France.

This means that each Covid-19 patient infects an average of 1.2 other people, which tends to lead to an increase in viral circulation.

According to the Ministry of Health, the health situation in France, with the exception of Mayotte and Guyana, which are still suffering from the first wave, shows “signs of a slight deterioration, but still uncertain”, after several weeks of decline and then stabilization of the epidemic.

But the decision is a flip-flop from the government, which based on the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO) had hammered out at the beginning of the epidemic that masks were only necessary for caregivers and the sick. For weeks and months, the rhetoric changed.

“All the recommendations were issued in accordance with the state of scientific knowledge, as they progress. The WHO recommended that a general mask be worn only in early June,” DGS is justified.

Much criticized for the lack of a strategic stockpile at the beginning of the epidemic, the government wants to reach the goal of about 60 million masks in October, compared to 3.5 million before the crisis.

With AFP