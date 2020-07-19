Barça, Messi: “This is the way to go”

Lionel Messi was pleased with the reaction he and his Barça team produced this Sunday in La Liga.

FC Barcelona largely defeated Deportivo Alaves (5-0), this Sunday due to La Liga’s last lift. A beautiful show of power and which stands in contrast to the disastrous face that was proposed a few days ago against Osasuna. Lionel Messi, the star of the team, was very pleased with this metamorphosis.

At the microphone on Barça TV, it six times expressed the Ballon d’Or its satisfaction from the final whistle. “Given the situation, it was a difficult game, because there is nothing left to play and the championship is over, compared to the heat and the schedule as well. In addition to the result, which is important, I think the team’s attitude, its commitment … this is the way to go. We end this good feeling, we will recover from what is happening “, he trusted.

Messi had had a strong run after the adversity against Pamplona, ​​including describing a Barça team as “low”. Strong words that some have even considered exaggerated, start with coach Quique Setién, but which he absolutely does not regret. “It was very important that we did our self-criticism, he released. That was the first thing you could do to move on. We did it out of sight (in the locker room). We are aware of what we have done and what we must do now. It was a first step.

Messi and his partners will now be able to rest for ten days before returning to the competition and winning the Champions League. To hope to compete in the Final 8 of C1, Spain’s vice-champion must take over Naples. On the way out, at San Paolo, the two teams had been divided into pairs. (1-1).