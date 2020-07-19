Gerrard: “Thanks to Liverpool for making us happy”



The former Reds midfielder, now Glasgow Rangers coach, congratulated Liverpool on their title as English champions.

30 years. The last title of English champions Liverpool went back to 1990 after a period when the Reds dominated English football. An expectation that Jürgen Klopp and his men have finished this season, at the end of a remarkable journey.

Now on the Glasgow Rangers bench – with which he has just beaten Lyon and Nice in a friendly match – Steven Gerrard returned to this long-awaited coronation. He who had gone so close in 2014.

“It has been too long a wait. I am very happy for everyone who is connected to this club.”, declared the former honor of the Mersey Banks.

“As a former player, I’m very proud. I think they really deserved it. Last year they came so close … This year they have raised their level. Congratulations to Liverpool, thank you for making me and my family very happy. “