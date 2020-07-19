In Latin America, the deal is for the fake “miracle” product against Covid-19

In most Latin American countries, many Facebook and Instagram pages promote chlorine dioxide, also called CDS (“Chlorine Dioxide Solution”). According to them, it would protect against the new coronavirus and even cure it.

Chlorine dioxide is a chemical that can be produced in solution of sodium chlorite. This substance is similar to bleach and is used as a disinfectant or bleach in the textile and paper industry.

“CDS to prevent and cure Covid-19 and other pathologies,” it is written on this Colombian Instagram page, followed by more than 1,400 people.

“When a person has Covid, at an already advanced stage, how should he take it and where can he buy everything ready in El Alto, Bolivia?”, Asks a user in a Facebook group Mexican that promotes chlorine dioxide and has more than 3,700 members.

“One liter to prevent and cure Covid-19,” says this ad from Facebook’s Marketplace, which offers chlorine dioxide in Bolivia.

To prove their seriousness, some publications highlight Andreas Kalcker, a controversial German researcher who defends the use of this product for medical purposes in many videos on the Internet, seen hundreds of thousands of times (e.g. here). Other researchers are also marketing this product, such as Doctor Veller, an Argentinian based in Brazil, including a video titled “Chlorine Dioxide Covid-19”, published on July 5, and recording more than 500,000 views on Facebookand more than 300,000 views on Youtube.

“Andreas Kalcker explains how chlorine dioxide or CDS works scientifically to prevent and cure Covid-19,” said this message on the Facebook Marketplace in Bolivia.

Testimonials from people who have probably recovered with this product are also visible on social networks, for example in a Facebook group titled “People in love with chlorine dioxide” (“people cured with chlorine dioxide”).

Between 7 and 27 euros depending on quantity

Our editorial staff contacted several sellers who offer bottles of this product on Facebook, based in Colombia, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. We asked them via WhatsApp if the product made it possible to avoid having Covid-19 or to cure it, without stating that we were journalists. Everyone answered in the affirmative. Their prices: between 7 and 27 euros, depending on quantity. Several of them also sent videos to promote the benefits of the product.

Screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation with a Colombian salesperson, who makes sure that the product “is used to avoid having Covid, and also to cure it, and for many other diseases”.

Screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation with another Colombian salesperson, who explains: “CDS must be diluted in water to be swallowed 8 times a day. […] When the purchase has been made, I will send the minutes to follow. “He states that he can send the product to us the next day.

In addition to social networks, people have also tried to buy this product at the pharmacy recently, as in Cochabamba, Bolivia.A product that has returned “in fashion” with the Covid-19 pandemic

Some people have defended the alleged health benefits of this product for years, presented as a cure for cancer, HIV, malaria, diabetes, asthma and autism. One of its most famous advocates is the American Jim Humble, a former member of the Church of Scientology and founder of his own church, which has several branches in Latin America. For several years he has thus presented this substance under the name “miraculous mineral solution”. Then, with the look of Covid-19, this product came back to the forefront.

An inefficient product …

But there is no evidence to prove the effectiveness of chlorine dioxide against the coronavirus, according to many specialists. On April 8, the US Food and Drug Agency (FDA) released one communicated indicates “not be aware of any scientific evidence confirming its safety or effectiveness”, after having warned for the first time against this product in 2010. A position was specifically endorsed by Olivier Bouchaud, Head of the Department of Infectious Diseases and Tropical Diseases at the Avicenne Hospital in Bobigny, when asked about RFI.

In addition, according toWORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION, “no study has shown the efficacy of a topical drug to prevent or treat the disease”, although “several clinical trials of western or traditional medicines are ongoing.” At the moment, she therefore recommends that you take “no medicine […] to prevent or cure coronavirus.

… and especially dangerous to health

In addition to its inefficiency, chlorine dioxide is particularly dangerous to health. The FDA has listseveral potentially “fatal” side effects observed in people who have consumed it: respiratory problems, heart problems, low blood pressure, acute liver failure, decreased red blood cell count, vomiting and severe diarrhea.

Asked by Colombia Check, Jorge Oñate, president of the Colombian Association for Infectious Diseases, specifies that its consumption can cause “burns in the oral and gastrointestinal mucosa”.

Recently, drunk people went to a Bolivian hospital after ingesting chlorine dioxide.

At present, no health authority recognizes chlorine dioxide. Several of them have even warned the public about its dangers and have banned it in recent years, as in Colombia, i Argentina, i several European countries or even North America.

Latin America is not the only region where so-called “miracle” products are sold on social networks against Covid-19. In Africa, videos showing recipes from garlic, ginger and even lemon were also circulated during the pandemic.

Article written by Chloé Lauvergnier (@clauvergnier).