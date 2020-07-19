Iran suspends execution of protesters sentenced to death on November 3, 2019

Tehran has suspended the execution of three people involved in the protests in November 2019 and was sentenced to death. The announcement of the confirmation of the verdict on Tuesday had led to controversy on social networks.

The Iranians are pressing an “egg” of relief. Iranian authorities have suspended the execution of three people involved in the protests in November 2019 and were sentenced to death, a lawyer told the defendants to AFP on Sunday (July 19).

“We have sent a request (for a new trial) to the Supreme Court and it has accepted it. We hope that the verdict will be handed down,” Babak Paknia said by telephone.

The judiciary announced on Tuesday the confirmation of the death penalty for the three people and said that there was evidence on their phones that they had set banks, buses and public buildings on fire during the protests.

According to Iranian newspapers, the three prisoners in the death row are Amirhossein Moradi, 26, a mobile phone salesman, Said Tamdjidi, a 28-year-old student, and Mohammad Rajabi, 26.

“We really hope that (the death sentence) will be reversed, given that one of the Supreme Court judges has already opposed the verdict,” the defendants wrote in a statement released by the agency on Sunday. official Irna.

“Extraordinary procedures”

The announcement of the verdict confirmed lively controversies on social networks and many Internet users demanded that the execution be stopped with the help of hashtag “NePasExecuter” especially on Twitter and Instagram.

Judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaïli said on Tuesday that the verdict could still be changed due to “extraordinary proceedings”, stressing a legal clause that could trigger a new trial if the chief justice finds it necessary.

A protest movement broke out in the country on November 15, 2019 after the announcement of a sharp rise in the price of gasoline in the middle of the economic crisis and had affected about a hundred cities.

The London-based human rights organization Amnesty International has estimated the deaths at 304, while a group of independent experts working for the UN estimated the deaths could be over 400 (including 12 children).

Iranian authorities have reported 230 killed in these riots.

According to the United States, more than 1,000 people were killed as a result of the protests in November.

With AFP