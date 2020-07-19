Juve – Sarri: “Have you asked a Formula 1 car if it is afraid of speed?”

The Bianconero coach preferred to joke on Sunday at a press conference about his future, facing the challenge of Lazio Rome.
“Have you ever asked a Formula 1 driver if he’s afraid of speed? It’s part of the job, it’s good if you win and bad if you lose., preferred to ironic Italian I have a contract and I want to honor it. It is difficult to work in all clubs. There is probably more pressure in the media here, while in Naples it is more of a local issue, but football is tough no matter where you go. “
“Lazio have a good season”
The former Chelsea coach also added the opponent, less in form since the recovery after a very good campaignLazio is a strong team that has had a fantastic season. This year we have always struggled with them. “
Finally, Sarri gave an update on his various tactical options for this meeting: “We can play with both Cuadrado and Douglas Costa, we have to work well and in a balanced way so that the defense is not exposed. Chiellini will need to rest a few more days. De Ligt, Bonucci and Bentancur trained separately today” Today we will see who who will be able to play on the pitch tomorrow (Monday). “