Juve – Sarri: “Have you asked a Formula 1 car if it is afraid of speed?”

The Bianconero coach preferred to joke on Sunday at a press conference about his future, facing the challenge of Lazio Rome.

Juventus host one of their main rivals on Monday with Lazio Rome (9.45pm) on course to be crowned Italian champions for the ninth time in a row. Present at a press conference ahead of the shock, Maurizio Sarri spoke specifically about his future in Piedmont.

“Have you ever asked a Formula 1 driver if he’s afraid of speed? It’s part of the job, it’s good if you win and bad if you lose., preferred to ironic Italian I have a contract and I want to honor it. It is difficult to work in all clubs. There is probably more pressure in the media here, while in Naples it is more of a local issue, but football is tough no matter where you go. “

“Lazio have a good season”

The former Chelsea coach also added the opponent, less in form since the recovery after a very good campaignLazio is a strong team that has had a fantastic season. This year we have always struggled with them. “

Finally, Sarri gave an update on his various tactical options for this meeting: “We can play with both Cuadrado and Douglas Costa, we have to work well and in a balanced way so that the defense is not exposed. Chiellini will need to rest a few more days. De Ligt, Bonucci and Bentancur trained separately today” Today we will see who who will be able to play on the pitch tomorrow (Monday). “