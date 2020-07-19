Leganes – Real Madrid (2-2), Real ends slowly

Real Madrid failed to get rid of Leganes in their last match in La Liga (2-2).

Crowned with the Spanish title last Thursday, Real Madrid released a bit during their last domestic meeting of the season. Less involved than usual and with perhaps already the lead in C1, Merengue admitted the distribution of points against Leganes (2-2).

Zinédine Zidane’s team had won all their matches since the resumption of the championship. But for this last outing against a team that played for its survival, it could not introduce its team. She really led twice, but was connected to the mark each time due to an unusual defensive tension.

11 – @realmadridenSergio Ramos has scored 11 goals in @LaLigaEN 2019/20, most of a defender in a single season in the 2000s (Mariano Pernía, 10 for Getafe 2005/06). Captain. pic.twitter.com/POhxClToF2 – OptaJose (@OptaJose) July 19, 2020

Sergio Ramos opened the scoring in the 9th minute and signed this year’s 11th goal. A visitor benefit that was interrupted just before the breakthrough by Bryan Gil. Then, in the second half, Marco Asensio found his way to the nets (52nd), before Roger Assale responded 11 minutes before the end (79th).

Really beaten defeat

It was 2-2 and the score did not change then. But he could have. In the dead minutes of this match, the team coached by Mexican Javier Aguirre drove after a third goal that is synonymous with maintenance. In the 87th minute she could have inherited a penalty after a hand from Luka Jovic in the Madrid penalty area. But the judge considered it involuntary, much to the concern of the premises.

A real one ends his campaign with a mistake that would have been a stain. The Merengues have therefore managed to avoid the worst and preserve their series of invincibility. This is not without significance, while in ten days an important trip to the Champions League at Manchester City presents itself.