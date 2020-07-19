Manchester United – Chelsea (1-3), Blues join the Gunners in the final

Olivier Giroud and his Chelsea team-mates hit hard this Sunday by dominating Manchester United in the semi-finals of the English Cup (3-1).

Giroud again inspired Chelsea

The final of the FA Cup 2019/2020 will be played between two teams from London on 1 August. After Arsenal, the Manchester City goal scorer on Saturday (2-0), Chelsea got their ticket to this meeting by pushing Manchester United out of their way. The players in the English capital produced a very attractive performance at Old Trafford and they were rewarded for it.

While MU had been undefeated on the national stage since January last year, Chelsea hovered over the debates in this game. Like what the Gunners showed the day before, the Blues were more selfless and aggressive. They won 3-1, but it could have done more given the unconverted chances they had.

The opportunities that went to the bottom were even more. And the first was used by Olivier Giroud. In line with the latest editions, the French international has still seduced. Just before the break, he made the difference by appearing at a near post on a cross from César Azpilicueta (45th, 0-1). A goal in his style and to which he could have added a second in the second half. During the 59th, his recovery in the box was miraculously dropped by David De Gea.

The Spanish goalkeeper for MU made the necessary save on this action, but a quarter of an hour earlier he had received a total of a hole in a shot outside the Mason Mount area. A goal for the English international that completely sealed the morale of the Red Devils. The latter also waited until the end of the meeting before they could revolt. But of course it was too late to change the fate of the movement.

MU without reaction

When Bruno Fernandes reduced the lead in the 85th minute with a penalty, the lead was already three goals for Chelsea. Harry Maguire scored against his camp in the 74th to finally extinguish all hopes of a return for his team. So effective in recent weeks, Mancuniens has therefore given the baton to be beaten. And also missed the chance to get his first title since 2017.

Chelsea, for their part, can dream of a trophy in addition to a Champions League place next season. If the dual purpose is met, Frank Lampard’s first season on the bench at Stamford Bridge will be a huge achievement.