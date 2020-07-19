Mertens absent against Barça?



Hit his knee on Sunday during the match against Udinese, Dries Mertens could miss the decisive meeting in C1.

Naples and all its supporters are shaking! The Italian club may have to compose without their top scorer Dries Mertens due to their knockout round in the Champions League against FC Barcelona. The Belgian was injured on Sunday.

Mertens met during the match between Partenopei and Udinese in Serie A (2-1). He was injured and could not continue the match. Pole Akradiusz Milik picked him up on the pitch.

Mertens is Napoli’s main offensive asset. This season alone, the best director in club history has scored 16 goals and offered 5 assists (in 39 matches played in all competitions). His liquidation would certainly be problematic.

As a reminder, Naples had drawn against Blaugrana during the first round at San Paolo (1-1). Gennaro Gattuso’s team therefore has every chance to qualify.