Messi: a new record to alleviate disappointment?

Tonight, for the last match of the season against Deportivo Alaves, Leo Messi could be crowned top scorer in the Spanish championship for the seventh time.

Such an achievement allows La Pulga to reach the record of legend Telmo Zarra and his six “Pichichi” trophies.

With 23 successful successes this season, the native of Rosario is still at the top of the classification of the best scorers in the League this season (after his three crowns in a row since 2017), ahead of the French striker from Real Madrid Karim Benzema (21 pawn) and Villarreal striker Gerard Moreno (16 units).

Messi could therefore be the only player in history to have won seven top-scoring trophies in the Spanish league. A ray of sunshine during a very sad season in Catalonia.