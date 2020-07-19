Netanyahu’s trial reopens in the middle of an unprecedented protest

So the trial of Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption resumes on Sunday in Israel, thousands of people demonstrated the day before in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv to condemn the administration of the Covid-19 pandemic but also the corruption of the Israeli government.

Benjamin Netanyahu’s trial opens again on July 19, as the people’s barking at the government intensifies every day in Israel. Started on May 24, the Prime Minister’s trial, which was found for corruption, fraud and breach of trust in three cases, was quickly postponed at the request of defense lawyers.

This delaying strategy still seems to be in place. On Sunday morning, the Prime Minister’s lawyers postponed the hearings of witnesses that will be heard three times a week, from January 2021. A victory for the defense because it makes it possible to postpone the end of this historic trial to an indefinite date. “There are 333 witnesses in the indictment … We are far from the end of it,” tweeted Antoine Gendron, a correspondent for the liberation in the Middle East.

Interesting detail: the auditions will be held at a rate of three per week. And there are 333 witnesses in the indictment … We see far from the end of it. https://t.co/nYraDbf2YT – Guillaume Gendron (@g_gendron) July 19, 2020

The defense also took another six months to examine all the documents in the document “because a lawyer has just joined the team”, said Antoine Mariotti, France’s correspondent in Israel. And while this new arrival, Me Yossi Segev, revealed to the Jerusalem District Court that he had only been hired for this hearing.

Last argument in favor of the suspension: according to the defense, it would be impossible to hold a trial in times of coronavirus. The lawyers continue “that with the masks it is impossible to know who is telling the truth”, explains Antoine Mariotti who notes that many trials are held in Israel and elsewhere under the same conditions.

The lawyers for #Netanyahu the judges say it is impossible to hold a trial during #coronavirus for with the masks it is impossible to know who is telling the truth. However, all other trials in the country are normally held … #Israel – Antoine Mariotti (@antoinemariotti) July 19, 2020

“Liar” and “manipulator: the people’s distrust

If the Prime Minister invokes his innocence since the beginning of the case and condemns a conspiracy, the people already convict him. “It has been several years since there have been regular demonstrations against Benjamin Netanyahu” that weighs against him, recalls Antoine Mariotti.





Israel: demonstrations of dissatisfaction “never seen in 25 years”

A rally was held in Jerusalem on Saturday outside the Israeli prime minister’s residence to demand his resignation. “Democracy”, “liar” and “manipulator” could be read on the signs held by the few hundred protesters present. The demonstration, which continued late at night, was the scene of violent clashes between police and protesters.

In the coastal city of Tel Aviv, thousands of protesters also protested against the handling of the health and economic crisis, after new restrictions came into force. “Morbidity linked to coronavirus”, the authorities announced on Friday that most unnecessary businesses and public places would be closed on weekends for the time being. Even there, the events turned badly with the police and 13 people were arrested, Antoine Mariotti suggests.

Israel did not go the distance

Israel was built as a model at the beginning of the crisis and could not keep pace. The country, which has about nine million inhabitants, has quickly opened its beaches, restaurants, gyms and unnecessary shops. But the number of new patients has started to increase again as the termination progresses and unemployment has jumped in recent months, above 20%.

To calm social dissatisfaction, the Prime Minister recently announced a plan of SEK 90 billion (approximately EUR 22.5 billion), including support for “all citizens”. But according to a Channel 13 poll released this week, 61% of voters are “dissatisfied” with his handling of the epidemic. Israel has officially registered more than 49,000 infections and 400 deaths.

With AFP