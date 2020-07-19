OFFICIAL – Niko Kovac new Monaco coach



Croatian Niko Kovac has just been appointed AS Monaco’s new coach. He replaces the Spaniard Robert Moreno.

As suspected since Saturday, Niko Kovac moved to the controls of AS Monaco. The Croatian coach arrives at the head of the first team to succeed Robert Moreno. The latter had been kicked a few hours before and after only seven months spent on the mountain.

The former coach of Bayern Munich commits for a period of three years with princely training, with the possibility of another year. He will conduct his first session at La Turbie this Monday before being presented to the press.

Kovac is clearly the choice of the new sports director for the prince club, the Englishman Paul Mitchell. And the latter welcomed this acquisition and especially praised the Croatians’ CV. “Niko has a lot of experience at the highest level as a former player and coach,” he began by emphasizing. He demonstrated his ability to win with Bayern Munich, one of the biggest clubs in the world, but also with Frankfurt, which was then in a reconstruction process (…) His CV also shows the very good work done with Croatia’s selection, with a qualifiers for the World Cup (…) His energy, his way of working and his vision of the game make him the coach the club needs to assert its ambitions and build solid foundations to allow it to achieve lasting success. “

“Kovac embodies the club’s new direction”

Oleg Petrov, Monegasque’s vice president, also said he was pleased with this, even though he is already the third coach to serve under his command and in just under a year and a half. “This season opens a new chapter for AS Monaco, with a strong sports orientation in line with the club’s goals. This direction will be embodied, as a coach, by Niko, entrusted to the Russians. Niko is recognized for his work in selection as in the club, in the development of young talents, the management of confirmed players and the ability to get very good results. I am convinced that his experience and personality will be important assets to help us achieve our goals. “

Kovac will now try to put AS Monaco back on track and bring it back especially in the top 3 of the French championship to find the Champions League. He will be supported in this assignment by his brother Robert, but also two assistants he has brought in to take care of the video analyzes. The salary he will receive has not been communicated, but there is no doubt that he will be paid graciously.