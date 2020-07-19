Olivier Véran begins to indicate the places where the mask is mandatory from Monday

From July 20, the masking will be mandatory in “shops, facilities open to the public, covered markets, banks”, the Minister of Health said on Twitter. A measure to break the signs of the resumption of the epidemic.

The list of places affected by the wearing of the mask is not yet complete. But we already know that wearing masks will be mandatory from July 20 in all “shops, facilities open to the public, covered markets, banks”, Health Minister Olivier Véran said on Twitter on Saturday. effective against the virus, ”he added.

From Monday, it is mandatory to have masking in enclosed spaces, as announced @JeanCastex. This applies to shops, facilities that are open to the public, covered markets, banks …

Barrier procedures and screening are still important in order to effectively fight the virus. – Olivier Véran (@olivierveran) July 18, 2020

The entire list must be revealed in a decree that is clear “Monday or Tuesday”, the Minister of Health said on Thursday. Prime Minister Jean Castex announced on Thursday in the Senate that the decree making it mandatory to wear a mask in all closed facilities received from the public would enter into force “next week”.

President Emmanuel Macron announced on July 14 that the obligation to wear a mask would take effect on August 1, but the date was quickly brought forward by critics who warned of “weak signals” about the resumption of the Covid-19 epidemic and relaxation of barrier measures.

Nationally, the virus’ effective reproduction rate (or “effective R”, based on positive virological tests) has risen slightly above 1 since the first week of July and is currently around 1.20, according to Public Health France. This means that each Covid-19 patient infects an average of 1.2 other people, which tends to lead to an increase in viral circulation.

