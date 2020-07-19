President Farmajo lands in Dhuusamareeb for Federal and State Consultative Conference.

Mogadishu, July 18, 2020; The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia H.E Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has arrived in Dhusamareb, the capital of Galmudug State ahead of the Federal government and Member States’ Consultative Conference.

The President was warmly welcomed at the Ugaas Nur Airport by Senior dignitaries from the Federal and Regional administration leadership led by the Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, H.E Hassan Ali Khaire.

The conference will focus on a range of issues revolving around the country’s security and political processes and other key substantive issues for Somalia’s state-building endeavours, including holding the forthcoming elections.

H.E President Farmaajo and his delegation were also received by the leadership of the Federal Member States who were present at the airport including the President of Galmudug State, Ahmed Abdi Kaariye and his Deputy, Ali Daahir Eid, respective Presidents of the South West and Hirshabelle states, Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed, and Mohamed Abdi Waare, Speaker of the Galmudug Parliament Mohamed Nur Ga’al and his Deputies, as well as Members of the Federal Houses and Council of Ministers.

During his stay in Dhusamareeb, the President will Chair the Consultative forum and also hold separate meetings with regional government officials, local elders, as well as members of the civil society.