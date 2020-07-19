Quartararo wins the Spanish Grand Prix, the first for a Frenchman since 1999

Frenchman Fabio Quartararo won the MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday, giving France its first victory in this discipline since Régis Laconis in 1999. Marc Marquez, the six-time Spanish world champion, fell heavily and suffered a fracture of his right humerus.

Fabio Quartararo won the MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday 19 July, his first success in the premier motorcycle sport category and the first victory for a French rider since Régis Laconi in 1999.

Niçois beat the Spaniard Maverick Vinales, also on Yamaha, at the end of a spectacular race marked by a fantastic comeback by the six-time Spanish world champion Marc Marquez (Honda) who ended up strong. According to his stable, he suffers from a sprained right humerus. He was taken to a hospital in Barcelona for surgery.

“P … it’s the best day of my life,” Quartararo exclaimed after the goal.

He is, 21, is the fourthe French pilot to win an event in the top category after George Monneret in 1954, Christian Sarron in 1985 and thus Régis Laconi in 1999.

From the pole position, Quartararo had to give up the ground in the first lap of the race, especially against Marquez and Vinales. But a mistake from Marquez, who came out in the gravel, then one from Vinales allowed him to take the lead and never leave it until goal.

Marquez then started a fantastic ascent that brought him back from 18e at 3e place before he made another mistake and fell after an impressive caprice from which he stood up visibly very sore.

The Spanish GP was the first round of the MotoGP 2020 World Championship, whose start was delayed by several months due to the coronavirus epidemic.

A minute of silence was observed before the race for the victims of this disease which Quartararo also hailed after his victory.

