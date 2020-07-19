Real Madrid, Hazard talks about “the worst season of his career”

Eden Hazard is not happy with his season on a personal level, despite a Spanish league title.

Eden Hazard is still hoping to improve at the end of the Champions League, he who has just won Real Madrid’s 34th League, but who is not happy on an individual level.

“Sure, there have been injuries, but I hope next year will be even better,” Hazard said.

“After even this year was not a terrible year for me, to come here and win the championship in the first year, I could not ask for better.” France Info, he who had to settle for just one goal in 16 appearances in La Liga this season.

“It’s been a weird season with everything that has happened. The season is already very good, but I think it could be even better if we qualify for our Champions League round in the second 16 stages.” player.