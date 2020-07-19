Roma-Inter (2-2), Lukaku avoids defeat at Inter

Scorer three minutes from the end of the penalty, Romelu Lukaku allowed Inter to save the draw narrowly against Roma (2-2).

Inter Milan can say goodbye to the Italian champion. By drawing a draw on Sunday at Olimpico against AS Roma, the Lombard formation has stopped against the leading teams and the goal is now none other than to finish on the podium. Antonio Conte’s team can still be freed from not losing. Romelu Lukaku avoided him at worst by converting a penalty at the end of the match.

The match had started well for Interistes. Fifteen minutes into the match, they were in front of the mark thanks to a resumption of the winning header from Stefan De Vrij after a well-kicked corner by Alexis Sanchez. The visitors were perfectly launched, but they could not retain this advantage. Nerazzurri are clearly more skilled at the moment when they turn on poorly started situations rather than the other way around.

Dzeko, books for enthusiasts

Ironically, it is a player they are targeting as a potential recruit this summer who has done the most damage to the interiors, in the person of Edin Dzeko. Bosnia has been decisive twice. First, he earned Spinazzola Magnificent for the 45th EQ. Then he started Henrikh Mkhitaryan for 2-1 through a perfect discount in the middle of the race. A brilliant performance and through which he confirms his uneven commitment to La Louve.

At 1-2, Inter appeared in the hope of picking up. He therefore achieved his goals and can thank Spinazzola, author of a foul in the opponent’s area. But it was still rough. Overall, the Milan team did not manage to worry too much for today’s opponents. Paulo Fonseca was not far from winning his tactical battle against Paulo Fonseca.

Inter take second place in the table ahead of Atalanta Bergamo. Roma for their part remain fifth. The players from the Italian capital will surely watch the Europa League, but they have almost no chance of catching Lazio in the standings (fourth).