The Olympics lift their heads before they face PSG in the League Cup final

The Olympics Memphis Depay won at home on Thursday 18 July, against Celtic Glasgow (2-0), on the second day of the friendly tournament in Lyon, showed renewed confidence before PSG, in the League Cup final on 31 July.

Two weeks away from meeting PSG in the Coupe de la Ligue final, and after a failed first match and losing 2-0 to Glasgow Rangers on Thursday for the first day of the Lyon tournament, Olympique Lyonnais won 2-1, Saturday 18 July , against Celtic.

By showing a conquering and consistent attitude, the Olympics gained confidence before they played the last two friendly matches, in Belgium, in Ghent against La Gantoise, and Antwerp against Antwerp, on 22 and 24 July.

He will then stay with Lyonnais for a week to try to win his qualifier for the Final 8 of the Champions League against Juventus Turin, on August 7 in Turin after winning 8e first stage (1-0), February 26 at home.

His Paris will have played in the final of the Coupe de France against Saint-Etienne on July 24.

Unlike the match against Rangers, the Olympics started against Celtic against a team that can be described as “type”.

Rudi Garcia left 4-2-3-1 to successfully adopt a 3-5-2 formation with Marcelo, Jason Denayer and Fernando Marçal in central defense, Léo Dubois and Maxwel Cornet as defenders, Bruno Guimaraes, Thiago Mendes, Houssem Aouar in the middle.

Dembélé and Memphis goal scorers

In the attack, Moussa Dembele and Memphis Depay were associated. They are the ones who allowed the Olympics to lead 2-0 at half time.

Dembélé went back to the far post from a left by Marcelo to open the scoring in 4e minute while Depay smartly diverted a Dubois pass with a heel, just before half time (40e).

The Dutchman, who also found the crossbar (54e), had already done four times in Evian on July 1 against the Swiss fans of Port-Valais (12-0).

Aside from his goal, the former Manchester United player, who suffered a serious knee injury on December 15 against Rennes, sometimes seemed to lack pace despite his efforts. “He needs playing time but it is encouraging to see him already at this level,” said Rudi Garcia.

While the two official matches that threaten PSG and Juve can determine his future at the Olympics, where he only has one year’s contract left, it seems preferable for him, in the immediate future, to play in pointe rather than in the heart of the game. .

Overall, the Olympics showed good cohesion with a compact team block and consistency between each line. Garcia advocated stability by making only two changes at the end of the game, Marçal and Cornet leaving their place to Kenny Tete and Youssouf Koné.

At the end of the match, however, Lyon could avoid acknowledging a goal signed by Mohamed El Younoussi, which was improved by Marcelo (87e). “It’s unfortunate that we should have won more if we had transformed our opportunities,” said Garcia, who assesses his team “in time to prepare for it.”

