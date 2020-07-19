The Spanish author Juan Marsé is dead

Spanish author Juan Marsé died on July 18, aged 87. He was a native of Barcelona, ​​told about and reinvented without ceasing his city, a childhood theater in Franco’s times.

“Literature is a solution to points in life,” says Juan Marsé. The Barcelona author, author of fifteen novels in almost sixty years, died on July 18 at the age of 87.

One of his most famous works, “Teresa in the Afternoon” (1966), is the chronicle of a transgressive passion between a son of a poor man and a student from the exclusive neighborhoods. A work that is unacceptable to Puritan Spain and “national Catholic” by Francisco Franco, where the censors decided: “the novel presents various scabrous scenes, its content is sincerely immoral and it makes many political references to the left character”. But the sentence never distracted this narrator who is born of writing.

Right after his birth in 1933, his mother died and his father, a driver, offered the newborn to a childless couple. The child, adopted by a nurse and a “pest control” in the cinema, becomes Juan Marsé Carbo.

During the Civil War, which Franco’s nationalist troops won in 1939, his adoptive father went to prison as a “red” (communist) and republican. He himself left school at the age of 13 to become a jeweler. : “The need to bring another salary at home freed me from a boring college where I just had to learn to sing Cara al sol (hymn from extreme right and Francoism, the editor’s remark) and recite the rosary,” he will say.

At the age of 24, during his military service, he sketched his first novel: “Locked in with a Single Toy” (1960), focusing on a bourgeois youth who were disoriented after the Civil War. The worker amazes the literary world, all the more so “as almost all writers, at least in Barcelona, ​​were from the bourgeoisie”, he stated. After that, he does not stop rebuilding in his novels the popular district in his childhood and often, and revive Barcelona oppressed under the dictatorship: Republican, Catalan, secular.

“The cultural and linguistic duality of Catalonia”

He spoke Catalan as a family and wrote in Spanish, always appreciating what he called “the cultural and linguistic duality of Catalonia”. He harshly criticized the independence movement – which bored him deeply – as the projection of “a Catalonia that does not exist”. Marsé has received many literary awards including Planeta 1978 for “The Girl with the Golden Panties”.

