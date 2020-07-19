Villarreal is thinking of Unai Emery



Spanish club Villarreal are considering Unai Emery as head coach from next season.

Inactive since October last year and his departure from Arsenal, Unai Emery was soon able to find a new base. The former PSG coach would be one of the techniques Villarreal are targeting, according to Carrusel Deportivo reported on Sunday.

The Yellow Submarine is currently directed by Javier Calleja. But later should leave this post at the end of the current exercise. Sunday’s game against Eibar may be his last in the current role.

Villarreal’s results 2019/2020 were not disappointing, however. The Southern Spain club is expected to end up in a decent fifth place overall. A rank that ensures a return to Liga Europa. Emery’s favorite competition by the way.

Emery’s last experience in the Spanish league dates back to 2013/2016. He coached Sevilla FC at the time. In La Liga he also took care of Valencia and Almeria.