West African mediation requires a government of national unity

In the face of the socio-political crisis that has agitated Mali since the beginning of June, the mediators on behalf of the country were proposed by ECOWAS on Sunday to form a national unity government and a new constitutional court.

The West African mediation, which came to seek a solution to the socio-political crisis in Mali, proposed on Sunday 19 Sunday, at the end of its mandate, a government of national unity and the formation of a new constitutional court on a “consensus basis” to resolve the dispute over the outcome of the legislative election.

In its final declaration, mediation does not explicitly exclude the maintenance of power by President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta, who has been at the forefront of the streets since the beginning of June, and whose M5-RFP, the movement behind the protests, continues to demand resignation.

But mediation emphasizes that “no form of unconstitutional change of accession to power will be accepted”.

During the night from Friday to Saturday, following a final meeting with the mediators, the June 5 movement (M5-RFP), a motley alliance of religious leaders and personalities from the political world and civil society, rejected their proposals and said that they explicitly demanded that the head of state remain in power.

“We have met the M5 four times and we have not been able to bridge our differences,” Goodluck Jonathan told a news conference in Bamako on Sunday. He clarified that it was not within ECOWAS ‘mandate to seek the resignation of President Keita.

The Constitutional Court was dissolved

The other proposals made in the final declaration are similar to those already reported by the M5-RFP at the end of its last meeting with the agency, which was sent to Bamako on Wednesday by the Economic Community of West African States (Cédéao) and led by former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan.

In its final declaration, the agency calls for the establishment “as an urgent matter for a government of national unity, on the basis of consensus”, of which 50% of the members come from the ruling coalition, 30% from the opposition and 20% from civil society.

It recommends that a new constitutional court be appointed with responsibility for prioritizing the election conflict over the legislative elections in March-April. The Constitutional Court was dissolved by the head of state on July 12 in an attempt to appease the anger, largely triggered by the invalidity in May of his magistrates of certain results, which ultimately granted another 10 seats in power.

In a climate of trouble driven for years by security instability linked to jihadist and violence between the center and north of the country, the economic downturn or corruption considered endemic, the third major demonstration against the government of M5-RFP degenerated on 10 July is required. to three days of murderous unrest in Bamako.

With AFP